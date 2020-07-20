All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 5810 200th St SW D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
5810 200th St SW D
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

5810 200th St SW D

5810 200th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5810 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent - Property Id: 120068

Upgraded home, easy access to Highway 99, I5, groceries and perfect for commuting to work as well as easy access to Seattle, Everett, Bothell, Mukilteo, Edmonds community college, shopping, restaurants, parks and everything else you might need.

Items include for this unit:
1. One level style with open kitchen, dining and living room
2. Elevator available
3. Two bedrooms and one bath
4. Balcony
5. Large closet in each bedroom + a large bonus closet in dining room
6. Pool for summer fun
7. Storage
8. Unit located close to elevator
9. One assigned parking + lots of parking spaces.
10. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent
11. Pet allowed

Upgraded items:
Fully painted
New wood carpet
New electric stove
New washer and dryer
New window wood shades and blinds
New curtain/louver drape/vertical blinds
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120068
Property Id 120068

(RLNE4869886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 200th St SW D have any available units?
5810 200th St SW D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 5810 200th St SW D have?
Some of 5810 200th St SW D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 200th St SW D currently offering any rent specials?
5810 200th St SW D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 200th St SW D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 200th St SW D is pet friendly.
Does 5810 200th St SW D offer parking?
Yes, 5810 200th St SW D offers parking.
Does 5810 200th St SW D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5810 200th St SW D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 200th St SW D have a pool?
Yes, 5810 200th St SW D has a pool.
Does 5810 200th St SW D have accessible units?
No, 5810 200th St SW D does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 200th St SW D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 200th St SW D has units with dishwashers.
Does 5810 200th St SW D have units with air conditioning?
No, 5810 200th St SW D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with BalconiesLynnwood Apartments with Parking
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College