5810 200th St SW D

Amenities
2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent - Property Id: 120068
Upgraded home, easy access to Highway 99, I5, groceries and perfect for commuting to work as well as easy access to Seattle, Everett, Bothell, Mukilteo, Edmonds community college, shopping, restaurants, parks and everything else you might need.
Items include for this unit:
1. One level style with open kitchen, dining and living room
2. Elevator available
3. Two bedrooms and one bath
4. Balcony
5. Large closet in each bedroom + a large bonus closet in dining room
6. Pool for summer fun
7. Storage
8. Unit located close to elevator
9. One assigned parking + lots of parking spaces.
10. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent
11. Pet allowed
Upgraded items:
Fully painted
New wood carpet
New electric stove
New washer and dryer
New window wood shades and blinds
New curtain/louver drape/vertical blinds
