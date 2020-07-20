5810 200th St SW D

Amenities

Upgraded home, easy access to Highway 99, I5, groceries and perfect for commuting to work as well as easy access to Seattle, Everett, Bothell, Mukilteo, Edmonds community college, shopping, restaurants, parks and everything else you might need.



Items include for this unit:

1. One level style with open kitchen, dining and living room

2. Elevator available

3. Two bedrooms and one bath

4. Balcony

5. Large closet in each bedroom + a large bonus closet in dining room

6. Pool for summer fun

7. Storage

8. Unit located close to elevator

9. One assigned parking + lots of parking spaces.

10. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent

11. Pet allowed



Upgraded items:

Fully painted

New wood carpet

New electric stove

New washer and dryer

New window wood shades and blinds

New curtain/louver drape/vertical blinds

