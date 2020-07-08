5726 183rd St SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lynnwood Rambler!!! -

Newly remodeled rambler on a picturesque cul-de-sac street. There is new carpet and paint throughout. The kitchen leads to the family room which has access to the backyard through the sliding glass door. The living room has a wood-burning FP and access to the side patio deck. The master bedroom has a master bathroom with bath and access to the side patio deck. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. New washer and dryer and a two-car garage. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



