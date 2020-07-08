All apartments in Lynnwood
5726 183rd St SW
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

5726 183rd St SW

5726 183rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5726 183rd Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Lynnwood Rambler!!! -
Newly remodeled rambler on a picturesque cul-de-sac street. There is new carpet and paint throughout. The kitchen leads to the family room which has access to the backyard through the sliding glass door. The living room has a wood-burning FP and access to the side patio deck. The master bedroom has a master bathroom with bath and access to the side patio deck. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. New washer and dryer and a two-car garage. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5073433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 183rd St SW have any available units?
5726 183rd St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 5726 183rd St SW have?
Some of 5726 183rd St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 183rd St SW currently offering any rent specials?
5726 183rd St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 183rd St SW pet-friendly?
No, 5726 183rd St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 5726 183rd St SW offer parking?
Yes, 5726 183rd St SW offers parking.
Does 5726 183rd St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5726 183rd St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 183rd St SW have a pool?
No, 5726 183rd St SW does not have a pool.
Does 5726 183rd St SW have accessible units?
No, 5726 183rd St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 183rd St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 183rd St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5726 183rd St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5726 183rd St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
