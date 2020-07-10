All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

5620 200th St SW #A306

5620 200th St SW Unit A306 · No Longer Available
Location

5620 200th St SW Unit A306, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lynnwood Two Bedroom Apartment Islandia - Located on the Top floor, large private deck overlooking the pool. Great for relaxing and entertaining.
Two bedroom condo located in the Islandia Condominiums. One full bathroom and separate dining room. Complex is located on a bus line that is minutes to the Lynnwood Park and Ride and Shopping, truly a wonderful location. No pets and No smoking.

Two parking spots, one covered and one uncovered.

Fill out online inquiry for more information and showing schedule. More of our listings can be found on our website, wpmnorth.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3824723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 200th St SW #A306 have any available units?
5620 200th St SW #A306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
Is 5620 200th St SW #A306 currently offering any rent specials?
5620 200th St SW #A306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 200th St SW #A306 pet-friendly?
No, 5620 200th St SW #A306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 5620 200th St SW #A306 offer parking?
Yes, 5620 200th St SW #A306 offers parking.
Does 5620 200th St SW #A306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 200th St SW #A306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 200th St SW #A306 have a pool?
Yes, 5620 200th St SW #A306 has a pool.
Does 5620 200th St SW #A306 have accessible units?
No, 5620 200th St SW #A306 does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 200th St SW #A306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 200th St SW #A306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5620 200th St SW #A306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5620 200th St SW #A306 does not have units with air conditioning.

