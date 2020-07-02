All apartments in Lynnwood
4920 200th St. SW Unit A301

4920 200th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4920 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
APPLICATION NOW PENDING-Top Floor Condo with New Carpet and Fireplace-Vaulted Ceilings-Pet OK! - Please see further details about our application process.
We are looking for move in asap.

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

VIRTUAL TOUR-copy and paste
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/642795

This newly updated top floor condo features 2 beds, 2 baths, hardwood floors, new carpet, new porcelain fireplace and mantle.

The home also features vaulted ceilings and new updates throughout with a huge master walk in closet and bath.
Next to Lynnwood Park and Ride.
1 covered space and guest parking at this property too.

One small pet with deposit and references may be considered.

Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.

Min Credit Score 620

For tour times text Anita
206-228-9017
anita@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE3950150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 have any available units?
4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 have?
Some of 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 currently offering any rent specials?
4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 is pet friendly.
Does 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 offer parking?
Yes, 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 offers parking.
Does 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 have a pool?
Yes, 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 has a pool.
Does 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 have accessible units?
No, 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4920 200th St. SW Unit A301 does not have units with air conditioning.

