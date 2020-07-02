4920 200th St. SW Unit A301

Amenities

APPLICATION NOW PENDING-Top Floor Condo with New Carpet and Fireplace-Vaulted Ceilings-Pet OK! - Please see further details about our application process.

We are looking for move in asap.



https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



VIRTUAL TOUR-copy and paste

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/642795



This newly updated top floor condo features 2 beds, 2 baths, hardwood floors, new carpet, new porcelain fireplace and mantle.



The home also features vaulted ceilings and new updates throughout with a huge master walk in closet and bath.

Next to Lynnwood Park and Ride.

1 covered space and guest parking at this property too.



One small pet with deposit and references may be considered.



Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.



Min Credit Score 620



For tour times text Anita

206-228-9017

anita@northpacificproperties.com



