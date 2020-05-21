All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
4913 180th St. S.W. - 8
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:10 AM

4913 180th St. S.W. - 8

4913 180th St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4913 180th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment for rent in quiet Lynnwood location.
$1,000 Security deposit required upon move-in. Last month's rent can be made in monthly payments until paid in full within six (6) months of occupancy.
Single car garage with 1 assigned parking spot. Water/sewer and garbage paid by landlord. Washer/dryer hook up. Gas fireplace downstairs with wall heaters upstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Vinyl plank flooring downstairs with carpet upstairs.
No Smoking - No Pets - No Exceptions
Please email for more information or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 have any available units?
4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 have?
Some of 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 offers parking.
Does 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 have a pool?
No, 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 have accessible units?
No, 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 180th St. S.W. - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novela
16604 48th Ave
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Duet
4702 176th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with ParkingLynnwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lynnwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College