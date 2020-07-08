4900 200th St SW, C101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Clean, Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 2 bath - Sparkling & roomy 2 bedroom 1.75 bath in beautiful Cedar Creek. Large living room, lots of windows/custom garden window, fireplace and slider to patio. Nice tile counter kitchen w/dishwasher and breakfast nook open to dining room. Master with over-sized closet, 3/4 bath, and slider to patio. Extra storage off patio and off carport parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Carport parking. Pool/clubhouse, close to shopping, I5/Aurora/nightlife/shopping, easy walk to Lynnwood Transit Station&more ...

https://youtu.be/Cbu0Gjf6wCM. Showings by appointment.

No smokers, no pets. $40 app fee per adult, 1 months rent security deposit, 1 year lease minimum.



Michael Good

mjgood1030@gmail.com

206 229 4940



(RLNE2875939)