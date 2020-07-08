All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 4900 200th St SW, C101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
4900 200th St SW, C101
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

4900 200th St SW, C101

4900 200th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4900 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Clean, Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 2 bath - Sparkling & roomy 2 bedroom 1.75 bath in beautiful Cedar Creek. Large living room, lots of windows/custom garden window, fireplace and slider to patio. Nice tile counter kitchen w/dishwasher and breakfast nook open to dining room. Master with over-sized closet, 3/4 bath, and slider to patio. Extra storage off patio and off carport parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Carport parking. Pool/clubhouse, close to shopping, I5/Aurora/nightlife/shopping, easy walk to Lynnwood Transit Station&more ...
https://youtu.be/Cbu0Gjf6wCM. Showings by appointment.
No smokers, no pets. $40 app fee per adult, 1 months rent security deposit, 1 year lease minimum.

Michael Good
mjgood1030@gmail.com
206 229 4940

(RLNE2875939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 200th St SW, C101 have any available units?
4900 200th St SW, C101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4900 200th St SW, C101 have?
Some of 4900 200th St SW, C101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 200th St SW, C101 currently offering any rent specials?
4900 200th St SW, C101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 200th St SW, C101 pet-friendly?
No, 4900 200th St SW, C101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 4900 200th St SW, C101 offer parking?
Yes, 4900 200th St SW, C101 offers parking.
Does 4900 200th St SW, C101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4900 200th St SW, C101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 200th St SW, C101 have a pool?
Yes, 4900 200th St SW, C101 has a pool.
Does 4900 200th St SW, C101 have accessible units?
No, 4900 200th St SW, C101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 200th St SW, C101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 200th St SW, C101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 200th St SW, C101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 200th St SW, C101 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Duet
4702 176th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with ParkingLynnwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College