4709 SW 176th St#C11

Amenities

parking pool tennis court fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

1BD/1BA ,sport court,pool/$1,297 including w/s/g,1 parking spot. 4709 176th Ave SW ,Lynnwood, WA - Lovely unit with brand new carpet and inviting with plenty of natural light. This condo has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and a classic wood-burning fireplace. It includes 1 reserved parking space and is located right next to the swimming pool and tennis courts. Laundry unit is located conveniently outside the doors. Additional storage is just outside the sliding glass door. This is a ground level unit.



$1,297.00 / month

Additional Lease terms:

-Water/sewer/garbage included.

- One reserved parking space.

- no smoking

- no pets

- $1,000 Security Deposit

- $1,297 Advanced Payment of Last Month's Rent

- Move in Fee to HOA



Please call 425-220-8757 , for an appointment to view the rental unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3238281)