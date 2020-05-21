All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

4709 SW 176th St#C11

4709 176th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

4709 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
1BD/1BA ,sport court,pool/$1,297 including w/s/g,1 parking spot. 4709 176th Ave SW ,Lynnwood, WA - Lovely unit with brand new carpet and inviting with plenty of natural light. This condo has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and a classic wood-burning fireplace. It includes 1 reserved parking space and is located right next to the swimming pool and tennis courts. Laundry unit is located conveniently outside the doors. Additional storage is just outside the sliding glass door. This is a ground level unit.

$1,297.00 / month
Additional Lease terms:
-Water/sewer/garbage included.
- One reserved parking space.
- no smoking
- no pets
- $1,000 Security Deposit
- $1,297 Advanced Payment of Last Month's Rent
- Move in Fee to HOA

Please call 425-220-8757 , for an appointment to view the rental unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3238281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 SW 176th St#C11 have any available units?
4709 SW 176th St#C11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4709 SW 176th St#C11 have?
Some of 4709 SW 176th St#C11's amenities include parking, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 SW 176th St#C11 currently offering any rent specials?
4709 SW 176th St#C11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 SW 176th St#C11 pet-friendly?
No, 4709 SW 176th St#C11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 4709 SW 176th St#C11 offer parking?
Yes, 4709 SW 176th St#C11 offers parking.
Does 4709 SW 176th St#C11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 SW 176th St#C11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 SW 176th St#C11 have a pool?
Yes, 4709 SW 176th St#C11 has a pool.
Does 4709 SW 176th St#C11 have accessible units?
No, 4709 SW 176th St#C11 does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 SW 176th St#C11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 SW 176th St#C11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 SW 176th St#C11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 SW 176th St#C11 does not have units with air conditioning.
