Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

18510 43rd Pl W

18510 43rd Place West · No Longer Available
Location

18510 43rd Place West, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
18510 43rd Pl W Available 02/15/20 Available Soon! Comfortable Rambler in Excellent Lynnwood Location! - Spacious rambler offered by T-Square Properties sits in an excellent Lynnwood location! Close to shopping, dining, the Alderwood Mall and freeway access. Hardwood floors throughout a majority of the home. Four bedrooms and 1 and 3/4 baths. Living room, family room and separate dining room. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Second full bath off hall. Lots of closet space. Bright kitchen with tons of light opens to large patio area containing delightful fruit trees. Fully fenced yard and two car garage!

SQ FT:1648

YEAR BUILT: 1965

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lynnwood

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lynnwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small pets under 25 lbs. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $200

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE3783422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

