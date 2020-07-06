Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

18510 43rd Pl W Available 02/15/20 Available Soon! Comfortable Rambler in Excellent Lynnwood Location! - Spacious rambler offered by T-Square Properties sits in an excellent Lynnwood location! Close to shopping, dining, the Alderwood Mall and freeway access. Hardwood floors throughout a majority of the home. Four bedrooms and 1 and 3/4 baths. Living room, family room and separate dining room. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Second full bath off hall. Lots of closet space. Bright kitchen with tons of light opens to large patio area containing delightful fruit trees. Fully fenced yard and two car garage!



SQ FT:1648



YEAR BUILT: 1965



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lynnwood



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lynnwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood

HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small pets under 25 lbs. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2000

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $200



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



