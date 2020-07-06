Amenities
18510 43rd Pl W Available 02/15/20 Available Soon! Comfortable Rambler in Excellent Lynnwood Location! - Spacious rambler offered by T-Square Properties sits in an excellent Lynnwood location! Close to shopping, dining, the Alderwood Mall and freeway access. Hardwood floors throughout a majority of the home. Four bedrooms and 1 and 3/4 baths. Living room, family room and separate dining room. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Second full bath off hall. Lots of closet space. Bright kitchen with tons of light opens to large patio area containing delightful fruit trees. Fully fenced yard and two car garage!
SQ FT:1648
YEAR BUILT: 1965
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lynnwood
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lynnwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small pets under 25 lbs. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $200
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE3783422)