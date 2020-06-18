Amenities

18205 58th PL W Available 04/15/20 Lynnwood Rambler....... - Newly remodeled rambler in wonderful Lynnwood neighborhood. The original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the house. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops and brand new SS appliances. The kitchen is open to both the dining area and the family room with wood-burning FP. The large living has a woodburning fireplace and is open to the dining area. The master bedroom includes a bathroom. The laundry room includes a new washer and dryer. The solar panels help to keep the cost of electricity low. The large backyard is fully fenced. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



