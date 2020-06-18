All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 18205 58th PL W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
18205 58th PL W
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:34 AM

18205 58th PL W

18205 58th Place West · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18205 58th Place West, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18205 58th PL W · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
18205 58th PL W Available 04/15/20 Lynnwood Rambler....... - Newly remodeled rambler in wonderful Lynnwood neighborhood. The original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the house. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops and brand new SS appliances. The kitchen is open to both the dining area and the family room with wood-burning FP. The large living has a woodburning fireplace and is open to the dining area. The master bedroom includes a bathroom. The laundry room includes a new washer and dryer. The solar panels help to keep the cost of electricity low. The large backyard is fully fenced. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5684351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18205 58th PL W have any available units?
18205 58th PL W has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18205 58th PL W have?
Some of 18205 58th PL W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18205 58th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
18205 58th PL W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18205 58th PL W pet-friendly?
Yes, 18205 58th PL W is pet friendly.
Does 18205 58th PL W offer parking?
No, 18205 58th PL W does not offer parking.
Does 18205 58th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18205 58th PL W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18205 58th PL W have a pool?
No, 18205 58th PL W does not have a pool.
Does 18205 58th PL W have accessible units?
No, 18205 58th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 18205 58th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 18205 58th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18205 58th PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 18205 58th PL W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18205 58th PL W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Novela
16604 48th Ave
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Altia
16520 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with ParkingLynnwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lynnwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity