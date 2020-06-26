All apartments in Lynnwood
Lynnwood, WA
17916 33rd Pl W
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

17916 33rd Pl W

17916 33rd Place West · No Longer Available
Location

17916 33rd Place West, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Home in Convenient Location in Lynnwood. - Distinguished designs offer the ultimate in elegance,quality craftsmanship and value. 4 bedrm 3 Bath,dens,bonus rooms,3 car garage. Oversized lots offer privacy & greenbelts. Oak or Maple cabinets & hardwoods,skylights,tile,painted mill-work,grand entry,stone accents,cedar siding,decks,patios & much more. Close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17916 33rd Pl W have any available units?
17916 33rd Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
Is 17916 33rd Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
17916 33rd Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17916 33rd Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 17916 33rd Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 17916 33rd Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 17916 33rd Pl W offers parking.
Does 17916 33rd Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17916 33rd Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17916 33rd Pl W have a pool?
No, 17916 33rd Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 17916 33rd Pl W have accessible units?
No, 17916 33rd Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 17916 33rd Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 17916 33rd Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17916 33rd Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 17916 33rd Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
