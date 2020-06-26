17916 33rd Pl W

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Home in Convenient Location in Lynnwood. - Distinguished designs offer the ultimate in elegance,quality craftsmanship and value. 4 bedrm 3 Bath,dens,bonus rooms,3 car garage. Oversized lots offer privacy & greenbelts. Oak or Maple cabinets & hardwoods,skylights,tile,painted mill-work,grand entry,stone accents,cedar siding,decks,patios & much more. Close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4959155)