Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

Oakbrook Hide Away - Community Pool & Clubhouse. Immaculately kept townhome. Very well kept grounds and community. HOA is effective. Please drive through. Right next to Oakbrook Elementary School. Very private enclosed back patio. Spacious double car garage with storage and opener. No Cats. Dogs restricted by breed, age and weight. Do not disturb occupant. To request a showing you must complete the short form at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



(RLNE4957775)