Lakewood, WA
8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E

8644 Onyx Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8644 Onyx Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
North Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Mt Vernon Village with neighborhood pool and cabana! Wood flooring throughout downstairs. 1450 sq ft. 2 car detached garage with opener. Private patio courtyard. Electric forced air heating. Wood burning fireplace. Landscaping service is included! Master bedroom has its own bathroom with a walk in shower and walk in closet. Appliances include Refrigerator, Glasstop Range and Dishwasher and washer/dryer. Neighborhood is next door to Oakbrook Elementary. No Smoking. Small pets neg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E have any available units?
8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E have?
Some of 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E offers parking.
Does 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E has a pool.
Does 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E have accessible units?
No, 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E has units with dishwashers.
