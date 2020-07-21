8644 Onyx Dr SW Unit E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Mt Vernon Village with neighborhood pool and cabana! Wood flooring throughout downstairs. 1450 sq ft. 2 car detached garage with opener. Private patio courtyard. Electric forced air heating. Wood burning fireplace. Landscaping service is included! Master bedroom has its own bathroom with a walk in shower and walk in closet. Appliances include Refrigerator, Glasstop Range and Dishwasher and washer/dryer. Neighborhood is next door to Oakbrook Elementary. No Smoking. Small pets neg.