8403 Lawndale Avenue South West

Welcome to this great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex! With 520 sqft of living space, everything is right where you need it! Situated in Lakewood, close to local freeways for easy commuting, near American Lake, local shopping and dining! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Step in and find a great living room. Just around the corner is the quaint kitchen with white wood cabinets and shelving for extra storage. Down a short hall are the two adorable bedrooms and convenient bathroom. Shared laundry on site. Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.