Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

8403 Lawndale Avenue South West

8403 Lawndale Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8403 Lawndale Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
extra storage
range
oven
refrigerator
Welcome to this great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex! With 520 sqft of living space, everything is right where you need it! Situated in Lakewood, close to local freeways for easy commuting, near American Lake, local shopping and dining! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Step in and find a great living room. Just around the corner is the quaint kitchen with white wood cabinets and shelving for extra storage. Down a short hall are the two adorable bedrooms and convenient bathroom. Shared laundry on site. Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West have any available units?
8403 Lawndale Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West have?
Some of 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West's amenities include on-site laundry, extra storage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
8403 Lawndale Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West offer parking?
No, 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West does not offer parking.
Does 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West have a pool?
No, 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West does not have a pool.
Does 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8403 Lawndale Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.
