Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
4428 111TH ST SW Unit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4428 111TH ST SW Unit

4428 111th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4428 111th Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
business center
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Winter Discount Available!br Auza apartments is in a convenient and peaceful location: Walking distance from Sound Transit lakewood train and bus station and other business centers, 3 min Drive from Lakewood town center, 2 min Drive from McChord Airforce base and 8 min drive from Fort lewis Main gate. You will never have to be stuck in Seattle traffic again and save time and money trying to find parking since youll be living conveniently close to the train station which takes you approx 45 min to downtown Seattle! So what are you waiting for?! Live in comfort and convenience!br Live in a convenient location4428 111th St SW #3, Lakewood, WA 98499$1,275.00/mo or $1200.00/mo with discount included for qualified applicantsbr $75/Month Winter Discount!To qualify for Discount:Applicants must Make 3x the monthly rent (Total household Income requirement $3825.00)Applicants must not have anything in collectionsApplicants must not have any evictions or negative rental record(Moved out owing rent or damages)Applicants must have a clean criminal backgroundApplicants must not have caused any Nuisance from a previous rentalApplicants must not have any BankruptciesApplicant must sign up for a 12 month leaseApplicant must have full move in cost ready upon lease signing.br Note: Discount may be revoked at any time if any lease violation / Late payment is made during tenancy.br KEY FEATURESYear Built: 1947Sq Footage: 850 sqft.Bedrooms: 2 BedsBathrooms: 1 BathParking: 4+ Garage Guest parkingLease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)Deposit: $1275Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OKLaundry: SharedFloor: 1Tenant responsible for utilitiesbr Contact us on this post or at : 253-642-6276 or send us an email at auzallc@gmail.combr you can also visit us at goauza.combr 4428 111th St SW #3, Lakewood, WA 98499$1250/moKEY FEATURESYear Built: 1947Sq Footage: 850 sqft.Bedrooms: 2 BedsBathrooms: 1 BathParking: 4+ Garage Guest parkingLease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)Deposit: $1250Pets Polic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 111TH ST SW Unit have any available units?
4428 111TH ST SW Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 111TH ST SW Unit have?
Some of 4428 111TH ST SW Unit's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 111TH ST SW Unit currently offering any rent specials?
4428 111TH ST SW Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 111TH ST SW Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 4428 111TH ST SW Unit is pet friendly.
Does 4428 111TH ST SW Unit offer parking?
Yes, 4428 111TH ST SW Unit does offer parking.
Does 4428 111TH ST SW Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 111TH ST SW Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 111TH ST SW Unit have a pool?
No, 4428 111TH ST SW Unit does not have a pool.
Does 4428 111TH ST SW Unit have accessible units?
No, 4428 111TH ST SW Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 111TH ST SW Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 4428 111TH ST SW Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
