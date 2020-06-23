4428 111TH ST SW Unit

Amenities

pet friendly garage business center guest parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Winter Discount Available!br Auza apartments is in a convenient and peaceful location: Walking distance from Sound Transit lakewood train and bus station and other business centers, 3 min Drive from Lakewood town center, 2 min Drive from McChord Airforce base and 8 min drive from Fort lewis Main gate. You will never have to be stuck in Seattle traffic again and save time and money trying to find parking since youll be living conveniently close to the train station which takes you approx 45 min to downtown Seattle! So what are you waiting for?! Live in comfort and convenience!br Live in a convenient location4428 111th St SW #3, Lakewood, WA 98499$1,275.00/mo or $1200.00/mo with discount included for qualified applicantsbr $75/Month Winter Discount!To qualify for Discount:Applicants must Make 3x the monthly rent (Total household Income requirement $3825.00)Applicants must not have anything in collectionsApplicants must not have any evictions or negative rental record(Moved out owing rent or damages)Applicants must have a clean criminal backgroundApplicants must not have caused any Nuisance from a previous rentalApplicants must not have any BankruptciesApplicant must sign up for a 12 month leaseApplicant must have full move in cost ready upon lease signing.br Note: Discount may be revoked at any time if any lease violation / Late payment is made during tenancy.br KEY FEATURESYear Built: 1947Sq Footage: 850 sqft.Bedrooms: 2 BedsBathrooms: 1 BathParking: 4+ Garage Guest parkingLease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)Deposit: $1275Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OKLaundry: SharedFloor: 1Tenant responsible for utilitiesbr Contact us on this post or at : 253-642-6276 or send us an email at auzallc@gmail.combr you can also visit us at goauza.combr 4428 111th St SW #3, Lakewood, WA 98499$1250/moKEY FEATURESYear Built: 1947Sq Footage: 850 sqft.Bedrooms: 2 BedsBathrooms: 1 BathParking: 4+ Garage Guest parkingLease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)Deposit: $1250Pets Polic