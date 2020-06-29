All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:42 PM

5005 NE 197th Street

5005 Northeast 197th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Northeast 197th Street, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Horizon View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/312859a0c1 ----
Spacious 3 bedroom home surrounded by greenbelt. Open floor plan with large deck overlooking beautiful fruit trees. Features include vaulted ceilings, large windows, and central air and filtration system. Hardwood floors, new furnace, wood burning fireplace and oversized garage.
.
To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, email SJA@email.showmojo.com, or to schedule online, go to https://showmojo.com/l/312859a0c1

No pets allowed.
$10 monthly utility billing fee will apply.

Backs To Greenbelt
Blinds
Cable/Satellite Ready
Carpet
Finished Basement
Full Master Bath
Game/Rec Room
Hardwoods
High Speed Internet Ready
Master Bedroom
Private Yard
Remodeled
Storage Space/Room
Vaulted Ceilings
Views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 NE 197th Street have any available units?
5005 NE 197th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 5005 NE 197th Street have?
Some of 5005 NE 197th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 NE 197th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5005 NE 197th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 NE 197th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5005 NE 197th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 5005 NE 197th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5005 NE 197th Street offers parking.
Does 5005 NE 197th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 NE 197th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 NE 197th Street have a pool?
No, 5005 NE 197th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5005 NE 197th Street have accessible units?
No, 5005 NE 197th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 NE 197th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 NE 197th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 NE 197th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5005 NE 197th Street has units with air conditioning.
