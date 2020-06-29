5005 NE 197th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/312859a0c1 ----

Spacious 3 bedroom home surrounded by greenbelt. Open floor plan with large deck overlooking beautiful fruit trees. Features include vaulted ceilings, large windows, and central air and filtration system. Hardwood floors, new furnace, wood burning fireplace and oversized garage.

.

To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, email SJA@email.showmojo.com, or to schedule online, go to https://showmojo.com/l/312859a0c1



No pets allowed.

$10 monthly utility billing fee will apply.



Backs To Greenbelt

Blinds

Cable/Satellite Ready

Carpet

Finished Basement

Full Master Bath

Game/Rec Room

Hardwoods

High Speed Internet Ready

Master Bedroom

Private Yard

Remodeled

Storage Space/Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Views