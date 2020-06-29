Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly

Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips. Sheridan Beach Terrace is home to a prime location that provides you with easy access to the best attractions, and entertainment that this area has to offer. Spend your day experiencing fresh food from the local Ballard farmers market, or explore Hamlin Park. In our area, you will find plenty of open trails, playgrounds, and outdoor adventures. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy at Sheridan Beach.