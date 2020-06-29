All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Sheridan Beach Terrace

15530 Bothell Way Northeast · (206) 201-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Sheridan Beach-D1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,609

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheridan Beach Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips. Sheridan Beach Terrace is home to a prime location that provides you with easy access to the best attractions, and entertainment that this area has to offer. Spend your day experiencing fresh food from the local Ballard farmers market, or explore Hamlin Park. In our area, you will find plenty of open trails, playgrounds, and outdoor adventures. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy at Sheridan Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Many lease terms available!
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking $100. Allows section 8.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sheridan Beach Terrace have any available units?
Sheridan Beach Terrace has a unit available for $1,609 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Sheridan Beach Terrace have?
Some of Sheridan Beach Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sheridan Beach Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Sheridan Beach Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sheridan Beach Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Sheridan Beach Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Sheridan Beach Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Sheridan Beach Terrace offers parking.
Does Sheridan Beach Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sheridan Beach Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheridan Beach Terrace have a pool?
No, Sheridan Beach Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Sheridan Beach Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Sheridan Beach Terrace has accessible units.
Does Sheridan Beach Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sheridan Beach Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Sheridan Beach Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, Sheridan Beach Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
