Lake Forest Park, WA
Watercrest Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Watercrest Apartments

14812 Bothell Way NE · (415) 843-8227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Enjoy one month free on select units! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Location

14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 248 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Watercrest Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living. Comfortable homes and a resort-like community gives singles, couples and families the perfect place to call home.

Select from our one, two, or three-bedroom homes, depending on your family’s needs and budget. We offer a number of different floor plans to fit any lifestyle. You'll love preparing meals for your family in our modern kitchens, which come with a complete set of appliances including a dishwasher as well as an adjoining dining room. You'll love our warm baseboard heat during Washington winters and our cooling ceiling fans for those summer days. Step out to your private patio or balcony for beautiful views of the Pacific Northwest. You’ll also love the convenience of having your very own washer and dryer in your own home. Be sure to pack all yo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per person
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned car ports $75.
Storage Details: $35 for a small storage unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Watercrest Apartments have any available units?
Watercrest Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Watercrest Apartments have?
Some of Watercrest Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Watercrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Watercrest Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy one month free on select units! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Watercrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Watercrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Watercrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Watercrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Watercrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Watercrest Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Watercrest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Watercrest Apartments has a pool.
Does Watercrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Watercrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Watercrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Watercrest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Watercrest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Watercrest Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
