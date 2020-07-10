Watercrest Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living. Comfortable homes and a resort-like community gives singles, couples and families the perfect place to call home.



Select from our one, two, or three-bedroom homes, depending on your family’s needs and budget. We offer a number of different floor plans to fit any lifestyle. You'll love preparing meals for your family in our modern kitchens, which come with a complete set of appliances including a dishwasher as well as an adjoining dining room. You'll love our warm baseboard heat during Washington winters and our cooling ceiling fans for those summer days. Step out to your private patio or balcony for beautiful views of the Pacific Northwest. You’ll also love the convenience of having your very own washer and dryer in your own home. Be sure to pack all yo