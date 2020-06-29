3526 N.E. 182nd

Amenities

WOW. Rare find on highly desirable quiet street in Lake Forest Park, walking distance from LFP Town Center, Third Place Books, Honey Bear, Brookside Elementary. Welcoming neighborhood, annual street celebration in August includes community organizations, potluck and music. One of the best streets in LFP. For those interested, please contact property manager/landlord first for a virtual tour at this time, then we can meet for an in-person tour (with masks). This 3 bedroom 1 full bath home is beautifully updated with fresh paint, new carpet, lovely wood floors in living room and kitchen, new window blinds and enclosed attached garage entering into kitchen. 1030 square feet plus 200 sq ft basement laundry room and storage space. You will LOVE the gorgeous view from both main bedroom and living room to private green forest with bird songs. Back deck is full length of house, offering beautiful peaceful space for summer dining or morning coffee. Single quiet respectful landlord lives in separate basement apartment with private entrance, parking, mailbox, separate internet. Share laundry only. Huge picture windows in living room look out to beautiful green. Very quiet. Main bedroom has lovely built-in cupboard and drawers, + larger closet. All bedrooms have light and ceiling fans, perfect for a cool breeze in summer. 3rd bedroom has built in cupboard and bookshelf space (was used both as a bedroom and then an office in the past).



Terms: One year lease