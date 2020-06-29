All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Find more places like 3526 N.E. 182nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest Park, WA
/
3526 N.E. 182nd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:14 AM

3526 N.E. 182nd

3526 Northeast 182nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3526 Northeast 182nd Street, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Brookside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
WOW. Rare find on highly desirable quiet street in Lake Forest Park, walking distance from LFP Town Center, Third Place Books, Honey Bear, Brookside Elementary. Welcoming neighborhood, annual street celebration in August includes community organizations, potluck and music. One of the best streets in LFP. For those interested, please contact property manager/landlord first for a virtual tour at this time, then we can meet for an in-person tour (with masks). This 3 bedroom 1 full bath home is beautifully updated with fresh paint, new carpet, lovely wood floors in living room and kitchen, new window blinds and enclosed attached garage entering into kitchen. 1030 square feet plus 200 sq ft basement laundry room and storage space. You will LOVE the gorgeous view from both main bedroom and living room to private green forest with bird songs. Back deck is full length of house, offering beautiful peaceful space for summer dining or morning coffee. Single quiet respectful landlord lives in separate basement apartment with private entrance, parking, mailbox, separate internet. Share laundry only. Huge picture windows in living room look out to beautiful green. Very quiet. Main bedroom has lovely built-in cupboard and drawers, + larger closet. All bedrooms have light and ceiling fans, perfect for a cool breeze in summer. 3rd bedroom has built in cupboard and bookshelf space (was used both as a bedroom and then an office in the past).

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 N.E. 182nd have any available units?
3526 N.E. 182nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 3526 N.E. 182nd have?
Some of 3526 N.E. 182nd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 N.E. 182nd currently offering any rent specials?
3526 N.E. 182nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 N.E. 182nd pet-friendly?
No, 3526 N.E. 182nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 3526 N.E. 182nd offer parking?
Yes, 3526 N.E. 182nd offers parking.
Does 3526 N.E. 182nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 N.E. 182nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 N.E. 182nd have a pool?
No, 3526 N.E. 182nd does not have a pool.
Does 3526 N.E. 182nd have accessible units?
No, 3526 N.E. 182nd does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 N.E. 182nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 N.E. 182nd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3526 N.E. 182nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3526 N.E. 182nd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Similar Pages

Lake Forest Park 1 BedroomsLake Forest Park 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Park Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Forest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Park Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA
Bonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheridan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College