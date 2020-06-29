All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Find more places like 17163 30th Ave. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest Park, WA
/
17163 30th Ave. NE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

17163 30th Ave. NE

17163 30th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17163 30th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Brookside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lake Forest Park House - Available Now! From the moment you walk into this home you feel you have arrived in your own private oasis! This lovely 3 bedrooms up home has 2 fireplaces, huge entertaining deck, mature yard and a handsome kitchen. Brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. The chefs kitchen features stone counters, gas range, island seating, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy quiet evenings in your beautiful living room featuring gorgeous tile and cozy fires in the wood burning fireplace in the wintertime. This charming home has lots of natural light and has tons of open space to run around! The large deck is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing! The downstairs has an oversized family/TV room! Lots of extra storage. The long driveway provides plenty of parking. The colorful and mature landscaping make this a special place. The yard is wide open and a perfect space for kids to play. Air conditioning for those hot summer nights. Highly sought after Shoreline School District. This home is conveniently located just a few minutes away to the Burke Gilman Trail, the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, and has easy access to I-5 Lake City Way, Amazon/SLU and UW Bothell. Escape to the San Juans on Kenmore Air or head to historical McMenamins Anderson School for dining, moviegoing, live music, swimming, games, shopping, private events, meetings, tastings and all-around enjoyment for visitors of all ages. One dog negotiable with a $500 pet deposit. No cats, please. Absolutely no smoking, thank you.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information or private viewing contact, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

www.mcmenamins.com www.kenmoreair.com
www.greatschools.org/washington/shoreline/shoreline-school-district/

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #LakeForestParkRentals #kenmoreair #Andersonschool #Mcmenamins

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5511939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17163 30th Ave. NE have any available units?
17163 30th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 17163 30th Ave. NE have?
Some of 17163 30th Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17163 30th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
17163 30th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17163 30th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17163 30th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 17163 30th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 17163 30th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 17163 30th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17163 30th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17163 30th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 17163 30th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 17163 30th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 17163 30th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 17163 30th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17163 30th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17163 30th Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17163 30th Ave. NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Similar Pages

Lake Forest Park 1 BedroomsLake Forest Park 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Park Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Forest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA
Bonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheridan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College