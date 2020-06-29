17163 30th Ave. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lake Forest Park House - Available Now! From the moment you walk into this home you feel you have arrived in your own private oasis! This lovely 3 bedrooms up home has 2 fireplaces, huge entertaining deck, mature yard and a handsome kitchen. Brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. The chefs kitchen features stone counters, gas range, island seating, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy quiet evenings in your beautiful living room featuring gorgeous tile and cozy fires in the wood burning fireplace in the wintertime. This charming home has lots of natural light and has tons of open space to run around! The large deck is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing! The downstairs has an oversized family/TV room! Lots of extra storage. The long driveway provides plenty of parking. The colorful and mature landscaping make this a special place. The yard is wide open and a perfect space for kids to play. Air conditioning for those hot summer nights. Highly sought after Shoreline School District. This home is conveniently located just a few minutes away to the Burke Gilman Trail, the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, and has easy access to I-5 Lake City Way, Amazon/SLU and UW Bothell. Escape to the San Juans on Kenmore Air or head to historical McMenamins Anderson School for dining, moviegoing, live music, swimming, games, shopping, private events, meetings, tastings and all-around enjoyment for visitors of all ages. One dog negotiable with a $500 pet deposit. No cats, please. Absolutely no smoking, thank you.



For more information or private viewing contact, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



