17069 Brookside Boulevard North East

Enjoy this beautifully remodeled 1 bed 1 bath mother in law unit. Sits on 1/2 acre grounds with Salmon stream & duck filled pond. Native plantings abound overlooking a very peaceful setting hosting wonderful wild life! Convenient location; quick access to Eastside, north end & Seattle. Near shopping, Starbucks and Burke Gillman trails. New kitchen w/SS appliances, gas stove & tile floors. Fabulous bathroom with tri-head shower! Additional parking spot can be rented for $50 a mo. Rent: $1,795.00/month-utilities included, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. No pets. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. please contact Erin Kirkendall for details 253.882.9032