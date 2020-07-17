All apartments in Lake Forest Park
17069 Brookside Boulevard North East

17069 Brookside Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17069 Brookside Boulevard Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Brookside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Enjoy this beautifully remodeled 1 bed 1 bath mother in law unit. Sits on 1/2 acre grounds with Salmon stream & duck filled pond. Native plantings abound overlooking a very peaceful setting hosting wonderful wild life! Convenient location; quick access to Eastside, north end & Seattle. Near shopping, Starbucks and Burke Gillman trails. New kitchen w/SS appliances, gas stove & tile floors. Fabulous bathroom with tri-head shower! Additional parking spot can be rented for $50 a mo. Rent: $1,795.00/month-utilities included, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. No pets. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. please contact Erin Kirkendall for details 253.882.9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East have any available units?
17069 Brookside Boulevard North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East have?
Some of 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East currently offering any rent specials?
17069 Brookside Boulevard North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East pet-friendly?
No, 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East offer parking?
Yes, 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East offers parking.
Does 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East have a pool?
Yes, 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East has a pool.
Does 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East have accessible units?
No, 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East does not have accessible units.
Does 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 17069 Brookside Boulevard North East does not have units with air conditioning.
