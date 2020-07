Amenities

Water View North End Property - Over 2200 sqft of living space in this lovely 3 bed/2 bath home in Poulsbo. A large living room that opens up into the kitchen and breakfast nook. The gas fireplace will help to make it extra cozy on cold evenings. The master suite has large sunken tub that offers lovely views of the landscaped yard and peek-a-boo views of Miller Bay. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet as well as a beautiful bay window and a gas fireplace. The landscaping fee is included in the rent price.



