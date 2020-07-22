4249 SE Fairway Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3 Bedroom with HUGE Yard in Port Orchard! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



This beautiful corner lot home sits on a 0.26 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Laminate flooring throughout downstairs with a cozy gas burning fireplace and large windows that provide a ton of light in the living room. Stainless steel appliances, newly painted cabinets in the kitchen and wire pull over shelving in the cabinets and drawers! Carpet upstairs with 3 spacious bedrooms, plus a master with a brand new remodeled master bathroom that includes a double sink, glass shower with gorgeous tile and large walk in closet! Master also features a private deck for relaxing separate from the deck downstairs! Speaking of the deck downstairs, it will lead you out to the extremely large and spacious completely fenced in backyard! Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 for more information or to schedule a showing!



*Please DO NOT DISTURB the current occupants

**Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633695)