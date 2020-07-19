All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3557 NW Lakeness Road

3557 Northwest Lakeness Road · No Longer Available
Location

3557 Northwest Lakeness Road, Kitsap County, WA 98370

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Pending Application - Very large split-level 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home with lots of bonus space. New paint, carpet and vinyl through out (updated interior pics will be added soon). LAYOUT is: upstairs has Master bedroom with on-suite, 2 additional bedrooms & 1 full bath, large living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace, kitchen and separate dining room. Downstairs has a large family room with wood burning fireplace, a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath and a separate laundry room/craft room or office space. This property has 3 decks, and a 2-car garage which is also double deep for massive storage. This property sits on 1 acre. Located about 1 mile from Finn Hill/Clear Creek Rd. and just a short drive to/from Silverdale. NO PETS!!
Tenant pays all utilities (Water, Electricity & Garbage) property is on sewer. Tenant is responsible for all yard care. (AZ & DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate ($5,850.00). Individuals over 18 years of age, who are NOT MARRIED, are required to MEET this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option would need to make 4xs gross monthly income of $7,800. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

If you qualify, please take a drive past the property, and then email dorinda@reidpm.com or call at 360-308-2209 for more information.

Saturday showings are scheduled in advance and must be made before 11:00 am on Thursdays.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4660222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 NW Lakeness Road have any available units?
3557 NW Lakeness Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 3557 NW Lakeness Road have?
Some of 3557 NW Lakeness Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 NW Lakeness Road currently offering any rent specials?
3557 NW Lakeness Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 NW Lakeness Road pet-friendly?
No, 3557 NW Lakeness Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 3557 NW Lakeness Road offer parking?
Yes, 3557 NW Lakeness Road offers parking.
Does 3557 NW Lakeness Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3557 NW Lakeness Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 NW Lakeness Road have a pool?
No, 3557 NW Lakeness Road does not have a pool.
Does 3557 NW Lakeness Road have accessible units?
No, 3557 NW Lakeness Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 NW Lakeness Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 NW Lakeness Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3557 NW Lakeness Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3557 NW Lakeness Road does not have units with air conditioning.
