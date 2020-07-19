3557 NW Lakeness Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Pending Application - Very large split-level 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home with lots of bonus space. New paint, carpet and vinyl through out (updated interior pics will be added soon). LAYOUT is: upstairs has Master bedroom with on-suite, 2 additional bedrooms & 1 full bath, large living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace, kitchen and separate dining room. Downstairs has a large family room with wood burning fireplace, a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath and a separate laundry room/craft room or office space. This property has 3 decks, and a 2-car garage which is also double deep for massive storage. This property sits on 1 acre. Located about 1 mile from Finn Hill/Clear Creek Rd. and just a short drive to/from Silverdale. NO PETS!!

Tenant pays all utilities (Water, Electricity & Garbage) property is on sewer. Tenant is responsible for all yard care. (AZ & DL)



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate ($5,850.00). Individuals over 18 years of age, who are NOT MARRIED, are required to MEET this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option would need to make 4xs gross monthly income of $7,800. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



If you qualify, please take a drive past the property, and then email dorinda@reidpm.com or call at 360-308-2209 for more information.



Saturday showings are scheduled in advance and must be made before 11:00 am on Thursdays.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4660222)