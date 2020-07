Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has been loved, cared for & well maintained. It's Situated in a cul de sac & buffered by a greenbelt for ultimate privacy yet w/in a community. Mature landscaping, lots of decking & fully fenced rear yard compliment this 3 bed 1.75 bath home w/living room, family room & kitchen with eating space. Pet negotiable on a case by case basis with and additional $600 Deposit and $100 pet fee/per pet. Rent $1800 plus $25/septic fee each month.