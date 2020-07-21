All apartments in Kitsap County
2221 Northeast Lexington Drive

2221 Northeast Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Northeast Lexington Drive, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in a great East Bremerton neighborhood, this 3 bedroom home just got a facelift. The entire interior has new paint, carpet and vinyl! Large master bedroom has tons of closet space and a master bath suite with a new shower. Back yard is fully fenced with a new six foot privacy fence newer deck and a storage shed for tenant use. Oversize 2 car garage and extra parking on the side. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive have any available units?
2221 Northeast Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive have?
Some of 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Northeast Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive offers parking.
Does 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Northeast Lexington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
