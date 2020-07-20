All apartments in Kitsap County
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
2060 Lewis Road W
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

2060 Lewis Road W

2060 Lewis Road West · No Longer Available
Location

2060 Lewis Road West, Kitsap County, WA 98380

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sunny Seabeck Home on 5 acres - This modern home in rural Kitsap has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, single level and a very private lot. No need to worry about neighbors.....
Features hardwood floors, fresh paint in common areas, new carpet in master bedroom and 1 other bedroom, vaulted ceilings, sky lights and fine finishes throughout the home. Large living room with open concept, mud room off of the garage with storage. If you enjoy living away from it all, this home would be perfect for you! Propane gas, well water, septic. Pets Negotiable, limited to 2 small pets with an additional $250 per pet security deposit. (AZ & DL)

BE AWARE, GOOGLE AND OTHER MAP APPS DO NOT GIVE ACCURATE DIRECTIONS TO THE PROPERTY.

Home to PSNS: 37 minutes
Home to Bangor: 40 minutes
Home to Bremerton Ferries: 38 minutes
Home to Silverdale Shopping: 29 minutes

Income Qualification: EACH individual applicant's (over the age of 18), or married couple's, gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate ($6,300). Gross monthly income cannot be combined for roommates. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decisions are at the owners' discretion.

If you qualify, please email dorinda@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2209 for more information.

(RLNE2732213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Lewis Road W have any available units?
2060 Lewis Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 2060 Lewis Road W have?
Some of 2060 Lewis Road W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Lewis Road W currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Lewis Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Lewis Road W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 Lewis Road W is pet friendly.
Does 2060 Lewis Road W offer parking?
Yes, 2060 Lewis Road W offers parking.
Does 2060 Lewis Road W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 Lewis Road W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Lewis Road W have a pool?
No, 2060 Lewis Road W does not have a pool.
Does 2060 Lewis Road W have accessible units?
No, 2060 Lewis Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Lewis Road W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Lewis Road W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 Lewis Road W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2060 Lewis Road W does not have units with air conditioning.
