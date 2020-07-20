2060 Lewis Road W

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sunny Seabeck Home on 5 acres - This modern home in rural Kitsap has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, single level and a very private lot. No need to worry about neighbors.....

Features hardwood floors, fresh paint in common areas, new carpet in master bedroom and 1 other bedroom, vaulted ceilings, sky lights and fine finishes throughout the home. Large living room with open concept, mud room off of the garage with storage. If you enjoy living away from it all, this home would be perfect for you! Propane gas, well water, septic. Pets Negotiable, limited to 2 small pets with an additional $250 per pet security deposit. (AZ & DL)



BE AWARE, GOOGLE AND OTHER MAP APPS DO NOT GIVE ACCURATE DIRECTIONS TO THE PROPERTY.



Home to PSNS: 37 minutes

Home to Bangor: 40 minutes

Home to Bremerton Ferries: 38 minutes

Home to Silverdale Shopping: 29 minutes



Income Qualification: EACH individual applicant's (over the age of 18), or married couple's, gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate ($6,300). Gross monthly income cannot be combined for roommates. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decisions are at the owners' discretion.



If you qualify, please email dorinda@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2209 for more information.



