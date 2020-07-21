All apartments in Kitsap County
18885 Viking Avenue Northwest

Location

18885 Viking Way NW, Kitsap County, WA 98370

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located on a 4.3 acre parcel of land, with plenty of trees and creeks to provide complete tranquility but is still only minutes to Bangor Base and the highway. The gorgeous kitchen is large, open and well lit featuring a huge cooking island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.The focal point of the living room is a beautiful stone wall and wood stove. Off the kitchen is the family room which boasts lots of natural light and includes cozy window benches with storage space. All bedrooms and baths are on the main floor. Both over sized bathrooms have recently been remodeled. The master bathroom features double sinks, large over sized shower and soaking tub, and a second vanity with beautiful lighting. The second bathroom is completely tiled with a spacious shower and a custom built-in closet. The laundry room provides a deep utility sink and additional closet storage. A fully open second floor makes for a great bonus room. The beautiful wrap around front porch and side stone patio area add all you need to enjoy the perfect Pacific Northwest summer evening. Large 2 car garage and room for RV parking. Yard care is provided. 1 small dog possible with approval and additional security deposit. No Cats. There is an additional $25 monthly septic charge in lieu of a sewer bill and an additional $62.50 per month water charge.
Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Google maps will not find this property address. If heading North on Viking Way, turn into the first driveway on the left after passing Norfin Ln. There are two driveways next to each other, the property is located on the downhill driveway. If heading South on Viking Way turn into the downhill driveway immediately after the sidewalk ends on the right. After turning onto the driveway you will pass one house on your right before heading up a small hill to the property.

Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants privacy and do Not look around the property.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

