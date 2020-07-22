All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

14051 Bandix Rd SE

14051 Bandix Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14051 Bandix Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA 98359

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14051 Bandix Rd SE Available 10/04/19 Fully Gated 3BD 2BA Home With Huge RV Garage/Shop. - Practical, Convenient & Charming!
This 1,890 Sq Ft 3BD 2BA home sits on a fully enclosed 2.02 acre lot with automatic keypad access entry gate, detached double RV garage and gardening shed.
The over sized 1728 Sq Ft double door RV garage features a spacious loft, work shop directly below and additional storage. It's own plumbing, a pellet stove and electricity allows for an additional washer & dryer plus half bath with standing shower & full size water heater. The large driveway make for practical RV maneuvering plus added bonus with Water/Sewer/Electric RV hook up on the side of the shop. The well cared for lawn, mature fruit trees and flowerbeds give this lovely property it's charm.
Step inside to find natural light flooding the home, as double pane vinyl windows stretch across the entire living and dining room walls. Stunning brand new luxury tile vinyl floors flow through the entire main living space and continue into the den/office featuring beautiful french doors. Open concept kitchen with pantry & tons of cabinet space as well as a pantry, plus a breakfast bar and a granite top island. Opposite the main living space down the hall you'll find two spacious guest bedrooms, a full bath and utility room with full size washer & dryer that sit just off the back door access to the large deck. Washer and dryer present in house as well as the set in the shop, are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. On the opposite side of the home is the large master suite with 5 piece bathroom and 2 spacious walk in closets! Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets ok with $300 per pet refundable deposit as well as a monthly Pet Admin Fee.
Home is on septic and well so a $25.00 monthly septic and a $10.00 monthly well, maintenance fees replaces your usually higher water & sewer bills.
Close to highway.

*Bonus
Amenity * - Resident is also responsible for a $10.00 monthly amount due for delivery of HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a full listing of all available
rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com
House is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Call office at 360-698-3829 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5182146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14051 Bandix Rd SE have any available units?
14051 Bandix Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 14051 Bandix Rd SE have?
Some of 14051 Bandix Rd SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14051 Bandix Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
14051 Bandix Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14051 Bandix Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14051 Bandix Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 14051 Bandix Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 14051 Bandix Rd SE offers parking.
Does 14051 Bandix Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14051 Bandix Rd SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14051 Bandix Rd SE have a pool?
No, 14051 Bandix Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 14051 Bandix Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 14051 Bandix Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14051 Bandix Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14051 Bandix Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14051 Bandix Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14051 Bandix Rd SE has units with air conditioning.
