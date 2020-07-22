Amenities

14051 Bandix Rd SE Available 10/04/19 Fully Gated 3BD 2BA Home With Huge RV Garage/Shop. - Practical, Convenient & Charming!

This 1,890 Sq Ft 3BD 2BA home sits on a fully enclosed 2.02 acre lot with automatic keypad access entry gate, detached double RV garage and gardening shed.

The over sized 1728 Sq Ft double door RV garage features a spacious loft, work shop directly below and additional storage. It's own plumbing, a pellet stove and electricity allows for an additional washer & dryer plus half bath with standing shower & full size water heater. The large driveway make for practical RV maneuvering plus added bonus with Water/Sewer/Electric RV hook up on the side of the shop. The well cared for lawn, mature fruit trees and flowerbeds give this lovely property it's charm.

Step inside to find natural light flooding the home, as double pane vinyl windows stretch across the entire living and dining room walls. Stunning brand new luxury tile vinyl floors flow through the entire main living space and continue into the den/office featuring beautiful french doors. Open concept kitchen with pantry & tons of cabinet space as well as a pantry, plus a breakfast bar and a granite top island. Opposite the main living space down the hall you'll find two spacious guest bedrooms, a full bath and utility room with full size washer & dryer that sit just off the back door access to the large deck. Washer and dryer present in house as well as the set in the shop, are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. On the opposite side of the home is the large master suite with 5 piece bathroom and 2 spacious walk in closets! Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Pets ok with $300 per pet refundable deposit as well as a monthly Pet Admin Fee.

Home is on septic and well so a $25.00 monthly septic and a $10.00 monthly well, maintenance fees replaces your usually higher water & sewer bills.

