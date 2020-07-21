All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW

13850 Dolly Varden Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

13850 Dolly Varden Lane Northwest, Kitsap County, WA 98312

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Multi-Level Home, CKSD & Available Now - This home is in a wooded setting with lake access in the Lake Symington area and move in ready. Three bedrooms with one full bath boasting newer laminate flooring, newer carpets, granite counter tops in the kitchen, fireplace insert and 2 car garage. Downstairs is perfect for additional family room, game room or work out room and the laundry room with washer/dryer. Upper level has three spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. Located approximately 15 minutes to Silverdale and in the CK school district. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenants must carry liability insurance. Tenants must view prior to submitting an application. Application is online and prospects must use property management screening company. No Smoking/Vaping.
Dawn Clay
360-271-1895

(RLNE4947882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

