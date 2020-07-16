11290 Anderson Landing NW

Amenities

Stunning Custom Home With Breathtaking Views & Beach Access - Don't miss this custom 2 story home that features sweeping views of Hood Canal, Dabob Bay & Olympic Mountains. Features include formal living and dining rooms, butler's pantry, new appliances, marble, granite and more! There are 3 bedrooms plus an office and a den/bonus room. Enjoy your own private retreat in the large master suite with ensuite bath, fireplace, and views. It is conveniently located only 4 miles from Bangor entrance and 8 miles from Silverdale. This home truly is one of a kind and you won't want to miss it. The basement is occupied.

No smoking. No pets.Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

$100 Admin fee due at lease signing.

$25.00 per month septic rent.

$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.



**We have self-showing options available.

Visit our website for updated details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



