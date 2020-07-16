All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

11290 Anderson Landing NW

11290 Anderson Landing Northwest · (360) 234-3099
Location

11290 Anderson Landing Northwest, Kitsap County, WA 98383

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11290 Anderson Landing NW · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3753 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning Custom Home With Breathtaking Views & Beach Access - Don't miss this custom 2 story home that features sweeping views of Hood Canal, Dabob Bay & Olympic Mountains. Features include formal living and dining rooms, butler's pantry, new appliances, marble, granite and more! There are 3 bedrooms plus an office and a den/bonus room. Enjoy your own private retreat in the large master suite with ensuite bath, fireplace, and views. It is conveniently located only 4 miles from Bangor entrance and 8 miles from Silverdale. This home truly is one of a kind and you won't want to miss it. The basement is occupied.
No smoking. No pets.Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
$100 Admin fee due at lease signing.
$25.00 per month septic rent.
$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.

**We have self-showing options available.
Visit our website for updated details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11290 Anderson Landing NW have any available units?
11290 Anderson Landing NW has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11290 Anderson Landing NW currently offering any rent specials?
11290 Anderson Landing NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11290 Anderson Landing NW pet-friendly?
No, 11290 Anderson Landing NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 11290 Anderson Landing NW offer parking?
No, 11290 Anderson Landing NW does not offer parking.
Does 11290 Anderson Landing NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11290 Anderson Landing NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11290 Anderson Landing NW have a pool?
No, 11290 Anderson Landing NW does not have a pool.
Does 11290 Anderson Landing NW have accessible units?
No, 11290 Anderson Landing NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11290 Anderson Landing NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 11290 Anderson Landing NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11290 Anderson Landing NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 11290 Anderson Landing NW does not have units with air conditioning.
