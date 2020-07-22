5900 390th Ave. SE

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.75 bath w/master on main-Located on dead end road - Two Story Approx 2000 Sq Ft fully fenced backyard w/2 Car Garage/Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace in formal Living Room. Large Family room with master suite and full bath on lower floor. Walk In Pantry and formal dining room leads out to large deck with views of Mt Si. Located close to Snoqualmie Ridge Village, TPC Snoqualmie Ridge Country Club and new YMCA. 20 Miles Of Trails 10 Parks. 15 minutes to Bellevue and 25 minutes to Seattle. Home is located to gravel pit that has noise during weekdays. No WATER and SEWER bills!

$30 app fee per adult.

Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2475.00.

This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2300.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2475.00, Available 03/29/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible. Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. MAY DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS WHEN YOU INQUIRE.



(RLNE4676065)