Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

18707 SE 65th PL

18707 Southeast 65th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18707 Southeast 65th Place, King County, WA 98027

Extravagant 4 bedrooms 4 baths home on Cougar Mountain. Main floors features upscale kitchen, dining, office, powder room and 19-ft ceiling living flows freely to patio and custom designed outdoor kitchen. First master bedroom is also on main floor with gorgeous master bathroom and walk-in closet. Upper level has second master bedroom, two generously sized junior bedrooms with walk-in closet and ensuite, entertainment room with stunning view, and laundry/utility room. Hardwood floor throughout the home with a combination of rustic and modern design. Schedule your private tour by texting 253-234-7156 or email ping@pmp1988.com. This is a no pets and non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties with the ability to submit payment and service request online. Tenants pay all utilities. 12- or 20-month lease available with no rent increase. Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $5,295 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18707 SE 65th PL have any available units?
18707 SE 65th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in King County, WA.
What amenities does 18707 SE 65th PL have?
Some of 18707 SE 65th PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18707 SE 65th PL currently offering any rent specials?
18707 SE 65th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18707 SE 65th PL pet-friendly?
No, 18707 SE 65th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in King County.
Does 18707 SE 65th PL offer parking?
Yes, 18707 SE 65th PL offers parking.
Does 18707 SE 65th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18707 SE 65th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18707 SE 65th PL have a pool?
No, 18707 SE 65th PL does not have a pool.
Does 18707 SE 65th PL have accessible units?
No, 18707 SE 65th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 18707 SE 65th PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18707 SE 65th PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 18707 SE 65th PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18707 SE 65th PL has units with air conditioning.
