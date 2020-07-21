18707 SE 65th PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Extravagant 4 bedrooms 4 baths home on Cougar Mountain. Main floors features upscale kitchen, dining, office, powder room and 19-ft ceiling living flows freely to patio and custom designed outdoor kitchen. First master bedroom is also on main floor with gorgeous master bathroom and walk-in closet. Upper level has second master bedroom, two generously sized junior bedrooms with walk-in closet and ensuite, entertainment room with stunning view, and laundry/utility room. Hardwood floor throughout the home with a combination of rustic and modern design. Schedule your private tour by texting 253-234-7156 or email ping@pmp1988.com. This is a no pets and non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties with the ability to submit payment and service request online. Tenants pay all utilities. 12- or 20-month lease available with no rent increase. Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $5,295 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee.