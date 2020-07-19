9623 S 248th St A9

Amenities

pet friendly pool

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Condo in Kent - Heather Ridge - Two bedroom condo in Heather Ridge available to rent at the start of the year.

Heather Ridge has on-site grounds maintenance, heated pool, athletic court, conveniently located close to downtown Kent, Kent Station, Scenic Hill shopping area and SR-167.



Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206.557.0100.



Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Move In Cost Are As Follows:

1400.00 Monthly Rent

1400.00 Refundable Security Deposit

47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age

Pet Fee if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis and subject to HOA rules regarding pets.

Applications are completed online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

