9623 S 248th St A9
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

9623 S 248th St A9

9623 Southeast 248th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9623 Southeast 248th Street, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Condo in Kent - Heather Ridge - Two bedroom condo in Heather Ridge available to rent at the start of the year.
Heather Ridge has on-site grounds maintenance, heated pool, athletic court, conveniently located close to downtown Kent, Kent Station, Scenic Hill shopping area and SR-167.

Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206.557.0100.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Move In Cost Are As Follows:
1400.00 Monthly Rent
1400.00 Refundable Security Deposit
47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age
Pet Fee if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis and subject to HOA rules regarding pets.
Applications are completed online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.
Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.
Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100.

(RLNE4597485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

