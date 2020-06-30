927 4th Ave N, Apt #2

Amenities

PENDING-Lexington Court 2-Bedroom Condo - PENDING

2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom

1060 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Kitchen



Appliances included:

Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator



Parking: 1 private garage below unit



Amenities:

Hookups for Washer and Dryer in Hallway closet

Gas Fireplace

Electric Heaters

Water and Sewer included



About the neighborhood:

Located close to Kent Station, shopping and dining, theater and Sounder,

Close to Hwy 167 and I-5 entrance

Unique rambler style unit located over the garages.



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Panther Lake

Middle School: Mill Creek

High School: Kent-Meridian



$1895.00 Monthly Rent

$1595.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

****No pets allowed****

Renters Insurance required for all tenants.



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



No Pets Allowed



