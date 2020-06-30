927 4th Ave N, Apt #2

Amenities
PENDING-Lexington Court 2-Bedroom Condo - PENDING
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom
1060 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen
Appliances included:
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Parking: 1 private garage below unit
Amenities:
Hookups for Washer and Dryer in Hallway closet
Gas Fireplace
Electric Heaters
Water and Sewer included
About the neighborhood:
Located close to Kent Station, shopping and dining, theater and Sounder,
Close to Hwy 167 and I-5 entrance
Unique rambler style unit located over the garages.
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Panther Lake
Middle School: Mill Creek
High School: Kent-Meridian
$1895.00 Monthly Rent
$1595.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
****No pets allowed****
Renters Insurance required for all tenants.
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3411508)