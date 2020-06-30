All apartments in Kent
927 4th Ave N, Apt #2

927 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

927 4th Avenue North, Kent, WA 98032
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
PENDING-Lexington Court 2-Bedroom Condo - PENDING
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom
1060 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen

Appliances included:
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator

Parking: 1 private garage below unit

Amenities:
Hookups for Washer and Dryer in Hallway closet
Gas Fireplace
Electric Heaters
Water and Sewer included

About the neighborhood:
Located close to Kent Station, shopping and dining, theater and Sounder,
Close to Hwy 167 and I-5 entrance
Unique rambler style unit located over the garages.

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Panther Lake
Middle School: Mill Creek
High School: Kent-Meridian

$1895.00 Monthly Rent
$1595.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
****No pets allowed****
Renters Insurance required for all tenants.

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3411508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 have any available units?
927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 have?
Some of 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 currently offering any rent specials?
927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 pet-friendly?
No, 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 offer parking?
Yes, 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 offers parking.
Does 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 have a pool?
No, 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 does not have a pool.
Does 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 have accessible units?
No, 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 4th Ave N, Apt #2 has units with dishwashers.

