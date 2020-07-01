All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 808 Carter Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
808 Carter Place
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

808 Carter Place

808 Carter Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

808 Carter Place, Kent, WA 98030
Scenic Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
If you are looking for a quality home in a quiet and peaceful location then look no further! Come and hurry up! Take advantage and apply for the 50% discount for the 1st Month's rent! Submit an application now on or before November 15!

This UNFURNISHED, 1,530-square-foot SINGLE-FAMILY HOME with 4 BEDROOMS and 1 1/2 BATHROOMS is in the serene Scenic Hill neighborhood in Kent, Washington and has everything a tenant is looking for.

The cozy interior has hardwood/tile/carpeted floors, and linoleum floor bathroom, large windows that are perfect for bringing in natural lighting, and a lovely fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a glossy white granite countertop, ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with electric heating for climate control. There is also a relaxing yard with a fire pit outside for the tenant to enjoy but the tenant must take care of it. Theres also a shed at the back of the property that can be used as a storage space.

The renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, landscaping, and cleaning.

No pets but still open for negotiation.

It comes with a 1-car attached garage and 1-car driveway parking.

Easily accessible to the Fitness Center, Playground, Business Center, Sports Court! Near Public Transportation and Parks!

808 Carter Place is approximately just a 21-minute walk from the Sounder Lakewood - Seattle at the Kent Station (Northbound) stop.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SrLNpwhsyFj

Nearby parks: Horsehead Bend Natural Area, Mill Creek Earthworks Park, and North Green River Park.

Nearby Schools:
Meadow Ridge Elementary School - 1.95 miles, 5/10
Martin Sortun Elementary School - 2.48 miles, 7/10
Millennium Elementary School - 2.3 miles, 6/10
Panther Lake Elementary School - 2.63 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
914 - 0.3 mile
180 - 0.3 mile
159 - 0.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Carter Place have any available units?
808 Carter Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Carter Place have?
Some of 808 Carter Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Carter Place currently offering any rent specials?
808 Carter Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Carter Place pet-friendly?
No, 808 Carter Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 808 Carter Place offer parking?
Yes, 808 Carter Place offers parking.
Does 808 Carter Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Carter Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Carter Place have a pool?
No, 808 Carter Place does not have a pool.
Does 808 Carter Place have accessible units?
No, 808 Carter Place does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Carter Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Carter Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College