Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center fire pit gym parking playground garage internet access

If you are looking for a quality home in a quiet and peaceful location then look no further! Come and hurry up! Take advantage and apply for the 50% discount for the 1st Month's rent! Submit an application now on or before November 15!



This UNFURNISHED, 1,530-square-foot SINGLE-FAMILY HOME with 4 BEDROOMS and 1 1/2 BATHROOMS is in the serene Scenic Hill neighborhood in Kent, Washington and has everything a tenant is looking for.



The cozy interior has hardwood/tile/carpeted floors, and linoleum floor bathroom, large windows that are perfect for bringing in natural lighting, and a lovely fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a glossy white granite countertop, ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with electric heating for climate control. There is also a relaxing yard with a fire pit outside for the tenant to enjoy but the tenant must take care of it. Theres also a shed at the back of the property that can be used as a storage space.



The renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, landscaping, and cleaning.



No pets but still open for negotiation.



It comes with a 1-car attached garage and 1-car driveway parking.



Easily accessible to the Fitness Center, Playground, Business Center, Sports Court! Near Public Transportation and Parks!



808 Carter Place is approximately just a 21-minute walk from the Sounder Lakewood - Seattle at the Kent Station (Northbound) stop.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SrLNpwhsyFj



Nearby parks: Horsehead Bend Natural Area, Mill Creek Earthworks Park, and North Green River Park.



Nearby Schools:

Meadow Ridge Elementary School - 1.95 miles, 5/10

Martin Sortun Elementary School - 2.48 miles, 7/10

Millennium Elementary School - 2.3 miles, 6/10

Panther Lake Elementary School - 2.63 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

914 - 0.3 mile

180 - 0.3 mile

159 - 0.



No Pets Allowed



