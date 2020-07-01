Amenities
If you are looking for a quality home in a quiet and peaceful location then look no further! Come and hurry up! Take advantage and apply for the 50% discount for the 1st Month's rent! Submit an application now on or before November 15!
This UNFURNISHED, 1,530-square-foot SINGLE-FAMILY HOME with 4 BEDROOMS and 1 1/2 BATHROOMS is in the serene Scenic Hill neighborhood in Kent, Washington and has everything a tenant is looking for.
The cozy interior has hardwood/tile/carpeted floors, and linoleum floor bathroom, large windows that are perfect for bringing in natural lighting, and a lovely fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a glossy white granite countertop, ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with electric heating for climate control. There is also a relaxing yard with a fire pit outside for the tenant to enjoy but the tenant must take care of it. Theres also a shed at the back of the property that can be used as a storage space.
The renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, landscaping, and cleaning.
No pets but still open for negotiation.
It comes with a 1-car attached garage and 1-car driveway parking.
Easily accessible to the Fitness Center, Playground, Business Center, Sports Court! Near Public Transportation and Parks!
808 Carter Place is approximately just a 21-minute walk from the Sounder Lakewood - Seattle at the Kent Station (Northbound) stop.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SrLNpwhsyFj
Nearby parks: Horsehead Bend Natural Area, Mill Creek Earthworks Park, and North Green River Park.
Nearby Schools:
Meadow Ridge Elementary School - 1.95 miles, 5/10
Martin Sortun Elementary School - 2.48 miles, 7/10
Millennium Elementary School - 2.3 miles, 6/10
Panther Lake Elementary School - 2.63 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
914 - 0.3 mile
180 - 0.3 mile
159 - 0.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5225603)