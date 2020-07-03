All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 705 State Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
705 State Avenue N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

705 State Avenue N

705 North State Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

705 North State Avenue, Kent, WA 98031
Mill Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67c6780072 ---- Very nice 2 bedroom apartment in controlled access building. Great location, minutes from downtown & just blocks from historic Kent. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Coin-op laundry facilities in building, off street parking, and a patio. COMMUNITY NAME: Kent Station Apartments Year Built: 1966 SCHOOLS Elementary: East Hill Elementary | Middle/Jr High: Mill Creek | High: Kent Meridian APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Coin Operated Laundry PARKING Off Street Parking HEATING Electric Heat UTILITIES INCLUDED Water | Sewer | Trash LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1200.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com On Site Coin Operated Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 State Avenue N have any available units?
705 State Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 State Avenue N have?
Some of 705 State Avenue N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 State Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
705 State Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 State Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 State Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 705 State Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 705 State Avenue N offers parking.
Does 705 State Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 State Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 State Avenue N have a pool?
No, 705 State Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 705 State Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 705 State Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 705 State Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 State Avenue N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College