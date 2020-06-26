702 W Waterman St

Amenities

Renovated, 3 story townhome in great Kent location! Open style home features 2 large bedrooms, full bath with jetted tub, and an additional bonus room/loft area upstairs. Main floor offers a comfortable living room with wood burning frplc, ample dining room, bright kitchen w/ eating bar & 1/2 bath. Easy access to 167 & I-5. Includes two assigned parking stalls. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1650 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle pet deposit with weight and breed restrictions Rent includes water/sewer & garbage.