All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 702 W Waterman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
702 W Waterman St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

702 W Waterman St

702 West Waterman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

702 West Waterman Street, Kent, WA 98032
South Kent

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Renovated, 3 story townhome in great Kent location! Open style home features 2 large bedrooms, full bath with jetted tub, and an additional bonus room/loft area upstairs. Main floor offers a comfortable living room with wood burning frplc, ample dining room, bright kitchen w/ eating bar & 1/2 bath. Easy access to 167 & I-5. Includes two assigned parking stalls. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1650 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle pet deposit with weight and breed restrictions Rent includes water/sewer & garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 W Waterman St have any available units?
702 W Waterman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 W Waterman St have?
Some of 702 W Waterman St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 W Waterman St currently offering any rent specials?
702 W Waterman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W Waterman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 W Waterman St is pet friendly.
Does 702 W Waterman St offer parking?
Yes, 702 W Waterman St offers parking.
Does 702 W Waterman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 W Waterman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W Waterman St have a pool?
No, 702 W Waterman St does not have a pool.
Does 702 W Waterman St have accessible units?
No, 702 W Waterman St does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W Waterman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 W Waterman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College