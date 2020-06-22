511 West Cloudy St

Amenities

Schedule your showing today! Schedule a showing today! https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/525-west-cloudy-st?p=TenantTurner Welcome to this remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Complete with 770 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer included! Easy distance to freeways for quick commuting and travel. Minutes from local shopping, dining and entertainment. Moments to Showare center, Kent station and Sounder train. Email or call our leasing team to schedule you showing today! Step inside and take note of the renovation throughout! Neutral tones make for easy decorating in any style! The living room boasts white trim, rich flooring and windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features ample wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located laundry with washer & dryer included! Two adorable bedroom with shared hall bath. Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.