Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:30 PM

511 West Cloudy St

511 West Cloudy Street · (253) 507-4430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 West Cloudy Street, Kent, WA 98032
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Schedule your showing today! Schedule a showing today! https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/525-west-cloudy-st?p=TenantTurner Welcome to this remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Complete with 770 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer included! Easy distance to freeways for quick commuting and travel. Minutes from local shopping, dining and entertainment. Moments to Showare center, Kent station and Sounder train. Email or call our leasing team to schedule you showing today! Step inside and take note of the renovation throughout! Neutral tones make for easy decorating in any style! The living room boasts white trim, rich flooring and windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features ample wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located laundry with washer & dryer included! Two adorable bedroom with shared hall bath. Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 West Cloudy St have any available units?
511 West Cloudy St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 West Cloudy St have?
Some of 511 West Cloudy St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 West Cloudy St currently offering any rent specials?
511 West Cloudy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 West Cloudy St pet-friendly?
No, 511 West Cloudy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 511 West Cloudy St offer parking?
No, 511 West Cloudy St does not offer parking.
Does 511 West Cloudy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 West Cloudy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 West Cloudy St have a pool?
No, 511 West Cloudy St does not have a pool.
Does 511 West Cloudy St have accessible units?
No, 511 West Cloudy St does not have accessible units.
Does 511 West Cloudy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 West Cloudy St has units with dishwashers.
