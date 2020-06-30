3311 S. 255th St

Amenities

Lovely 3BR/2.5BA Home in Kent/West Hill - Available now. Lovely 3BR/2.5BA, 1760 sf home in the West Hill area of Kent. Newly remodeled in 2019. Spacious living room w/ fireplace, dining room and kitchen with all appliances. Large family room w/ second fireplace on lower level. Gorgeous outdoor deck. 2-car garage, large backyard. W/D hook ups. Terms: 12-month lease; $2,300 deposit; No Pets; No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (619) 990-0089 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



(RLNE5505803)