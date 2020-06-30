All apartments in Kent
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

3311 S. 255th St

3311 South 255th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3311 South 255th Street, Kent, WA 98032
West Hill North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3BR/2.5BA Home in Kent/West Hill - Available now. Lovely 3BR/2.5BA, 1760 sf home in the West Hill area of Kent. Newly remodeled in 2019. Spacious living room w/ fireplace, dining room and kitchen with all appliances. Large family room w/ second fireplace on lower level. Gorgeous outdoor deck. 2-car garage, large backyard. W/D hook ups. Terms: 12-month lease; $2,300 deposit; No Pets; No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (619) 990-0089 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5505803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 S. 255th St have any available units?
3311 S. 255th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 S. 255th St have?
Some of 3311 S. 255th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 S. 255th St currently offering any rent specials?
3311 S. 255th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 S. 255th St pet-friendly?
No, 3311 S. 255th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 3311 S. 255th St offer parking?
Yes, 3311 S. 255th St offers parking.
Does 3311 S. 255th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 S. 255th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 S. 255th St have a pool?
No, 3311 S. 255th St does not have a pool.
Does 3311 S. 255th St have accessible units?
No, 3311 S. 255th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 S. 255th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 S. 255th St does not have units with dishwashers.

