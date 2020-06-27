All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 27915 126th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
27915 126th Pl SE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

27915 126th Pl SE

27915 126th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

27915 126th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
27915 126th Pl SE Available 07/12/19 Incredibly Well Appointed Home in E. Kent - ***House Showing This Wednesday 7/10/19 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***

Featuring the "Dr. Horton Cambridge" model. Backed up against, and along-side a lush greenbelt, and set on a perfect lot, you'll find this well maintained home, with many wonderful details. From the large front porch, you'll enter on to clean wood floors, that stretch from the hallway to the kitchen, and on into the large dining area. The kitchen includes fully upgraded stainless steel appliances, a gas cook-top, beautifully stained cabinets, thick quartz countertops, and an over-sized island complete with built-in sink, and breakfast bar. Upstairs the king-sized master suite boasts double insulated walls, a walk-in closet, 5-piece bathroom set w/soaking tub, and a unique double-sink setup. Large bonus room has a full wall of built-in cabinets for additional storage, while the giant 3 car garage has heavy-duty overhead racks for even more storage! Also in the garage you'll notice the full house carbon water filtration system, and a utility sink for convenience. Out back you'll find a large Tuff Shed, and Natural Gas line for BBQ hook-up, as well as a peek-a-boo views of Mt. Rainier! This home has so much more going for it that I don't have room to list it all, get in touch today!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 07/12/2019

#689

(RLNE3864281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27915 126th Pl SE have any available units?
27915 126th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 27915 126th Pl SE have?
Some of 27915 126th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27915 126th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
27915 126th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27915 126th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27915 126th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 27915 126th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 27915 126th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 27915 126th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27915 126th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27915 126th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 27915 126th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 27915 126th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 27915 126th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27915 126th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27915 126th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College