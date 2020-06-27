Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

27915 126th Pl SE Available 07/12/19 Incredibly Well Appointed Home in E. Kent - ***House Showing This Wednesday 7/10/19 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***



Featuring the "Dr. Horton Cambridge" model. Backed up against, and along-side a lush greenbelt, and set on a perfect lot, you'll find this well maintained home, with many wonderful details. From the large front porch, you'll enter on to clean wood floors, that stretch from the hallway to the kitchen, and on into the large dining area. The kitchen includes fully upgraded stainless steel appliances, a gas cook-top, beautifully stained cabinets, thick quartz countertops, and an over-sized island complete with built-in sink, and breakfast bar. Upstairs the king-sized master suite boasts double insulated walls, a walk-in closet, 5-piece bathroom set w/soaking tub, and a unique double-sink setup. Large bonus room has a full wall of built-in cabinets for additional storage, while the giant 3 car garage has heavy-duty overhead racks for even more storage! Also in the garage you'll notice the full house carbon water filtration system, and a utility sink for convenience. Out back you'll find a large Tuff Shed, and Natural Gas line for BBQ hook-up, as well as a peek-a-boo views of Mt. Rainier! This home has so much more going for it that I don't have room to list it all, get in touch today!



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 07/12/2019



