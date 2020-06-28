27112 106th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Elegant Home! - The Ella Q2 by MainVue Homes at Benchmark, brings the outdoors in thru the oversize & numerous windows and double 10' x 8' sliders leading to the 153 sq ft outdoor room (included in total sq ft). This home has many luxury inclusions, including custom front door, butler's pantry, super sized kitchen island, Stainless Steel Frigidaire appliances, Grohe faucets thru out, european style vessle sinks, large garage.



Great location for commuting to WA 167 with close access to S 277 St on ramp. Close to shopping, restaurants and more. Nearby schools include Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Mill Creek Middle School and Kent-Meridian High School.



12 month lease, 1st month rent plus security deposit. $40 non refundable tenant screening fee per application. No smoking. NO PETS. Tenant pays all utilities.



Call for a tour today! 206-229-6376



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3316511)