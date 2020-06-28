All apartments in Kent
27112 106th Ave SE

27112 106th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27112 106th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Elegant Home! - The Ella Q2 by MainVue Homes at Benchmark, brings the outdoors in thru the oversize & numerous windows and double 10' x 8' sliders leading to the 153 sq ft outdoor room (included in total sq ft). This home has many luxury inclusions, including custom front door, butler's pantry, super sized kitchen island, Stainless Steel Frigidaire appliances, Grohe faucets thru out, european style vessle sinks, large garage.

Great location for commuting to WA 167 with close access to S 277 St on ramp. Close to shopping, restaurants and more. Nearby schools include Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Mill Creek Middle School and Kent-Meridian High School.

12 month lease, 1st month rent plus security deposit. $40 non refundable tenant screening fee per application. No smoking. NO PETS. Tenant pays all utilities.

Call for a tour today! 206-229-6376

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27112 106th Ave SE have any available units?
27112 106th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 27112 106th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
27112 106th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27112 106th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 27112 106th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 27112 106th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 27112 106th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 27112 106th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27112 106th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27112 106th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 27112 106th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 27112 106th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 27112 106th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27112 106th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27112 106th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27112 106th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27112 106th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
