27004 47th Ave S #102

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two bedroom, one bathroom condo in a great location! Enter into the large kitchen and dining room area adjacent to the living room with electric fireplace. Down the hall you'll find the full bathroom, laundry closet, and bedrooms. Out the back slider of the living room is a small private patio area and additional storage room.



Unit has a single parking space in front of unit and a detached single car garage.



Water, sewer, and garbage included in rent!



Rent: $1595

Security Deposit: $1595

Admin Fee: $250



Small pet negotiable with $250 pet fee.



