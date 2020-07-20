All apartments in Kent
27004 47th Ave S #102
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

27004 47th Ave S #102

27004 47th Avenue South
Location

27004 47th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-

Two bedroom, one bathroom condo in a great location! Enter into the large kitchen and dining room area adjacent to the living room with electric fireplace. Down the hall you'll find the full bathroom, laundry closet, and bedrooms. Out the back slider of the living room is a small private patio area and additional storage room.

Unit has a single parking space in front of unit and a detached single car garage.

Water, sewer, and garbage included in rent!

Rent: $1595
Security Deposit: $1595
Admin Fee: $250

Small pet negotiable with $250 pet fee.

(RLNE4757781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27004 47th Ave S #102 have any available units?
27004 47th Ave S #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 27004 47th Ave S #102 have?
Some of 27004 47th Ave S #102's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27004 47th Ave S #102 currently offering any rent specials?
27004 47th Ave S #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27004 47th Ave S #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 27004 47th Ave S #102 is pet friendly.
Does 27004 47th Ave S #102 offer parking?
Yes, 27004 47th Ave S #102 offers parking.
Does 27004 47th Ave S #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27004 47th Ave S #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27004 47th Ave S #102 have a pool?
No, 27004 47th Ave S #102 does not have a pool.
Does 27004 47th Ave S #102 have accessible units?
No, 27004 47th Ave S #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 27004 47th Ave S #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 27004 47th Ave S #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
