26619 135 avenue se

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 quiet cul-de-sac 4 bedroom 2 bath single family - Property Id: 254060
Home sits on a 10,330 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms 1 bath downstairs.
Nearby schools include Educational Co-Operative School, Horizon Elementary School, Mattson middle, and Kentlake high.
Within short distance grocery, convenience and box stores as well as hospital. Conveniently located to a variety of dining options as well as outdoor areas such as nearby Lake Meridian, which is within walking distance, Soos Creek Park and Trails - Kent and Wilson Playfields.
Additional features include:
heat pump/air conditioning installed in 2015
wood stove
2 car attached garage
Fenced back yard
Pets allowed upon approval with additional deposit
No smoking
Rent: $2300/ month
Security Deposit: $2300
Pet deposit of $400 which $200 is refundable
Move in costs:
First month rent $2,300
Security deposit $2,300
Total. $4,600
Contact Property Management at Alyeska Consulting at cloverhilty@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254060
Property Id 254060
(RLNE5695460)