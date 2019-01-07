All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 26619 135 avenue se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
26619 135 avenue se
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

26619 135 avenue se

26619 135th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

26619 135th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 quiet cul-de-sac 4 bedroom 2 bath single family - Property Id: 254060

Home sits on a 10,330 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms 1 bath downstairs.
Nearby schools include Educational Co-Operative School, Horizon Elementary School, Mattson middle, and Kentlake high.

Within short distance grocery, convenience and box stores as well as hospital. Conveniently located to a variety of dining options as well as outdoor areas such as nearby Lake Meridian, which is within walking distance, Soos Creek Park and Trails - Kent and Wilson Playfields.

Additional features include:
heat pump/air conditioning installed in 2015
wood stove
2 car attached garage
Fenced back yard
Pets allowed upon approval with additional deposit
No smoking

Rent: $2300/ month
Security Deposit: $2300
Pet deposit of $400 which $200 is refundable
Move in costs:
First month rent $2,300
Security deposit $2,300
Total. $4,600

Contact Property Management at Alyeska Consulting at cloverhilty@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254060
Property Id 254060

(RLNE5695460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26619 135 avenue se have any available units?
26619 135 avenue se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26619 135 avenue se have?
Some of 26619 135 avenue se's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26619 135 avenue se currently offering any rent specials?
26619 135 avenue se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26619 135 avenue se pet-friendly?
Yes, 26619 135 avenue se is pet friendly.
Does 26619 135 avenue se offer parking?
Yes, 26619 135 avenue se offers parking.
Does 26619 135 avenue se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26619 135 avenue se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26619 135 avenue se have a pool?
No, 26619 135 avenue se does not have a pool.
Does 26619 135 avenue se have accessible units?
No, 26619 135 avenue se does not have accessible units.
Does 26619 135 avenue se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26619 135 avenue se has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College