26619 135 avenue se

Available 05/01/20 quiet cul-de-sac 4 bedroom 2 bath single family - Property Id: 254060



Home sits on a 10,330 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms 1 bath downstairs.

Nearby schools include Educational Co-Operative School, Horizon Elementary School, Mattson middle, and Kentlake high.



Within short distance grocery, convenience and box stores as well as hospital. Conveniently located to a variety of dining options as well as outdoor areas such as nearby Lake Meridian, which is within walking distance, Soos Creek Park and Trails - Kent and Wilson Playfields.



Additional features include:

heat pump/air conditioning installed in 2015

wood stove

2 car attached garage

Fenced back yard

Pets allowed upon approval with additional deposit

No smoking



Rent: $2300/ month

Security Deposit: $2300

Pet deposit of $400 which $200 is refundable

Move in costs:

First month rent $2,300

Security deposit $2,300

Total. $4,600



Contact Property Management at Alyeska Consulting at cloverhilty@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254060

