Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

25812 115th Ave SE, #B103

25812 115th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25812 115th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PENDING- Easthill Townhome - LEASE PENDING

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom
1165 square feet
Kitchen
Dining area
Living room
New flooring
Fresh paint
New Washer and dryer
Newer appliance
Walk-in Closet
Porch

1 covered parking spot
1 uncovered parking spot

About the neighborhood:
Close to Transportation

About Schools:
Pine Tree Elementary
Meridian Middle
Kent Meridian High School

Terms:
$1650.00/month
$1350.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee
12 month lease
$38.00/Person Screening fee
No smoking
Pets allowed. Small/Medium dogs Cats allowed

Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206

Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042 www.rentalrain.com

(RLNE5121347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

