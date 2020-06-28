25812 115th Ave SE, #B103

Amenities
PENDING- Easthill Townhome - LEASE PENDING
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom
1165 square feet
Kitchen
Dining area
Living room
New flooring
Fresh paint
New Washer and dryer
Newer appliance
Walk-in Closet
Porch
1 covered parking spot
1 uncovered parking spot
About the neighborhood:
Close to Transportation
About Schools:
Pine Tree Elementary
Meridian Middle
Kent Meridian High School
Terms:
$1650.00/month
$1350.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee
12 month lease
$38.00/Person Screening fee
No smoking
Pets allowed. Small/Medium dogs Cats allowed
Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206
Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042 www.rentalrain.com
(RLNE5121347)