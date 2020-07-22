25010 98th Place S Apt B202

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool sauna

Timber Ridge Condo in Kent!! - Come home and relax in this 2 bedroom 2nd floor condominium. This home has a tiled

entry perfect for our northwest wet weather. A bright kitchen with nice appliances, lots of cabinets, convenient eating bar, and ceiling fan in the dining room. Carpeted living room with cozy wood burning fireplace and access to the private patio. A stack able washer and dryer near Master suite with Dressing Room and walk-in closet. Unwind at the Community Club House with pool and sauna.



Water/Sewer/Garbage is included in the rent.



This property is available for a short term lease ending April 30th, 2020.



No pets please.



