25010 98th Place S Apt B202
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

25010 98th Place S Apt B202

25010 98th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

25010 98th Place South, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
sauna
Timber Ridge Condo in Kent!! - Come home and relax in this 2 bedroom 2nd floor condominium. This home has a tiled
entry perfect for our northwest wet weather. A bright kitchen with nice appliances, lots of cabinets, convenient eating bar, and ceiling fan in the dining room. Carpeted living room with cozy wood burning fireplace and access to the private patio. A stack able washer and dryer near Master suite with Dressing Room and walk-in closet. Unwind at the Community Club House with pool and sauna.

Water/Sewer/Garbage is included in the rent.

This property is available for a short term lease ending April 30th, 2020.

No pets please.

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#641

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 have any available units?
25010 98th Place S Apt B202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 have?
Some of 25010 98th Place S Apt B202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 currently offering any rent specials?
25010 98th Place S Apt B202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 pet-friendly?
No, 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 offer parking?
No, 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 does not offer parking.
Does 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 have a pool?
Yes, 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 has a pool.
Does 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 have accessible units?
No, 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 does not have accessible units.
Does 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25010 98th Place S Apt B202 does not have units with dishwashers.
