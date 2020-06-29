All apartments in Kent
24856 96th Ave S
24856 96th Ave S

24856 96th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

24856 96th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
24856 96th Ave S Available 02/14/20 New Renovation on Quiet Road in Kent a Must See! - Tastefully updated duplex 1 Mile from Kent Station & Sounder Train. Each unit has functional floorplan w/ 3 beds & 2 baths, living & dining rm, inside laundry rm plus a finished two car garage & private fenced backyards. Over $100K in upgrades; applncs, doors & millwork, tubs & sinks, int/ext paint, HW heater, flooring & lighting. New tapered TPO roof w/ thermal overlay. A Must See Property!

*Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owner final approval*

*Both Units A & B Available.

#6006

Dustin@HavenRent.com

(RLNE5522312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24856 96th Ave S have any available units?
24856 96th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 24856 96th Ave S have?
Some of 24856 96th Ave S's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24856 96th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
24856 96th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24856 96th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 24856 96th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 24856 96th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 24856 96th Ave S offers parking.
Does 24856 96th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24856 96th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24856 96th Ave S have a pool?
No, 24856 96th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 24856 96th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 24856 96th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 24856 96th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 24856 96th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

