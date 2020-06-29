Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

24856 96th Ave S Available 02/14/20 New Renovation on Quiet Road in Kent a Must See! - Tastefully updated duplex 1 Mile from Kent Station & Sounder Train. Each unit has functional floorplan w/ 3 beds & 2 baths, living & dining rm, inside laundry rm plus a finished two car garage & private fenced backyards. Over $100K in upgrades; applncs, doors & millwork, tubs & sinks, int/ext paint, HW heater, flooring & lighting. New tapered TPO roof w/ thermal overlay. A Must See Property!



*Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owner final approval*



*Both Units A & B Available.



#6006



Dustin@HavenRent.com



(RLNE5522312)