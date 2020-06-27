24732 142nd Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym clubhouse fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lake Meridian Country Club 4 bedroom 3.75 Bathroom on 18th hole of Golf Course - Available NOW! - Welcome home to a one of a kind "Golf course living" in the Kent Lake Meridian Country Club gated community. You must see this amazing home, built in 1989 and offers so much as it is partially furnished and ready for move in now! the location of the home is on the 18th & 1st tee viewing directly across from the clubhouse plus lake views. A grand entrance with with the wow factor! Office/Study area. Media/Recreation room with pub style refreshment center. Exercise room, outdoor great room and sun deck and more! Security gated community and great views of the golf course and lakes. Grand master bedroom with a gas fireplace and custom bathroom with jetted tub and personal vanity. 3 other bedrooms with custom additions! This is a must see home! Let's Tour: call Dawnette 253-261-7154 or Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking Small pets considered case by case. Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE4993362)