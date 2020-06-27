All apartments in Kent
24732 142nd Ave SE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

24732 142nd Ave SE

24732 142nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24732 142nd Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lake Meridian Country Club 4 bedroom 3.75 Bathroom on 18th hole of Golf Course - Available NOW! - Welcome home to a one of a kind "Golf course living" in the Kent Lake Meridian Country Club gated community. You must see this amazing home, built in 1989 and offers so much as it is partially furnished and ready for move in now! the location of the home is on the 18th & 1st tee viewing directly across from the clubhouse plus lake views. A grand entrance with with the wow factor! Office/Study area. Media/Recreation room with pub style refreshment center. Exercise room, outdoor great room and sun deck and more! Security gated community and great views of the golf course and lakes. Grand master bedroom with a gas fireplace and custom bathroom with jetted tub and personal vanity. 3 other bedrooms with custom additions! This is a must see home! Let's Tour: call Dawnette 253-261-7154 or Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking Small pets considered case by case. Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4993362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24732 142nd Ave SE have any available units?
24732 142nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 24732 142nd Ave SE have?
Some of 24732 142nd Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24732 142nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
24732 142nd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24732 142nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24732 142nd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 24732 142nd Ave SE offer parking?
No, 24732 142nd Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 24732 142nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24732 142nd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24732 142nd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 24732 142nd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 24732 142nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 24732 142nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24732 142nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24732 142nd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
