Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub range

23431 130th Ave SE Available 06/01/19 Village at Single Creek Townhome - Village at Single Creek Townhome



3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom

1510 square feet

Living room

Kitchen

Bedroom on the main floor

Full bath on main floor

Loft

2 bedrooms upstairs

Full bath upstairs

Wet bar

Soaking tub

Skylight

Fireplace

Fenced backyard



Appliances included:

Stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Washer

Dryer



Parking: 2 car garage



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Sunrise

Middle School: Meridian

High School: Kentwood



$2100.00 Monthly Rent

$1800.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



No Pets Allowed



