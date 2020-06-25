All apartments in Kent
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

23431 130th Ave SE

23431 130th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23431 130th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
23431 130th Ave SE Available 06/01/19 Village at Single Creek Townhome - Village at Single Creek Townhome

3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom
1510 square feet
Living room
Kitchen
Bedroom on the main floor
Full bath on main floor
Loft
2 bedrooms upstairs
Full bath upstairs
Wet bar
Soaking tub
Skylight
Fireplace
Fenced backyard

Appliances included:
Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer
Dryer

Parking: 2 car garage

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Sunrise
Middle School: Meridian
High School: Kentwood

$2100.00 Monthly Rent
$1800.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4070562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23431 130th Ave SE have any available units?
23431 130th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23431 130th Ave SE have?
Some of 23431 130th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23431 130th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
23431 130th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23431 130th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 23431 130th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23431 130th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 23431 130th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 23431 130th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23431 130th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23431 130th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 23431 130th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 23431 130th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 23431 130th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23431 130th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23431 130th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
