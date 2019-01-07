22830 105th Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed/2.5 Bath - 2 Car Garage - Fenced yard - Newly remodeled and ready for move in!!! This beautiful, spacious home has new kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted designer colors, new carpet and flooring - just about everything is new! The main floor has a large living room with fireplace that flows into a spacious dining area. The sparkling new kitchen has white shaker cabinets with sleek European hardware, lots or cupboards space and plenty of storage. Just off the kitchen, the patio door leads out to a huge covered deck and fully fenced back yard with storage shed. There are 3 roomy bedrooms on the main level with a full main bath plus a private 3/4 bath in the master bedroom - both newly remodeled.. The lower level of the house boasts a huge family room with new luxury plank floors. Also on this level is the laundry room plus a convenient powder room. The 2 car garage has room to spare for a work space.



Conveniently located Kent East Hill - close to Kent Station and transit; easy freeway access and great commuter location.



Terms: first month's rent of $2200, refundable security deposit $2200. No smoking, no pets. Applications available at wpmsouth.com $40 application fee is non-refundable and charged at the time of application.



For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com



(RLNE4033702)