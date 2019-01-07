All apartments in Kent
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

22830 105th Place SE

22830 105th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

22830 105th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed/2.5 Bath - 2 Car Garage - Fenced yard - Newly remodeled and ready for move in!!! This beautiful, spacious home has new kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted designer colors, new carpet and flooring - just about everything is new! The main floor has a large living room with fireplace that flows into a spacious dining area. The sparkling new kitchen has white shaker cabinets with sleek European hardware, lots or cupboards space and plenty of storage. Just off the kitchen, the patio door leads out to a huge covered deck and fully fenced back yard with storage shed. There are 3 roomy bedrooms on the main level with a full main bath plus a private 3/4 bath in the master bedroom - both newly remodeled.. The lower level of the house boasts a huge family room with new luxury plank floors. Also on this level is the laundry room plus a convenient powder room. The 2 car garage has room to spare for a work space.

Conveniently located Kent East Hill - close to Kent Station and transit; easy freeway access and great commuter location.

Terms: first month's rent of $2200, refundable security deposit $2200. No smoking, no pets. Applications available at wpmsouth.com $40 application fee is non-refundable and charged at the time of application.

For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com

(RLNE4033702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22830 105th Place SE have any available units?
22830 105th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22830 105th Place SE have?
Some of 22830 105th Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22830 105th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
22830 105th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22830 105th Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 22830 105th Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 22830 105th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 22830 105th Place SE offers parking.
Does 22830 105th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22830 105th Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22830 105th Place SE have a pool?
No, 22830 105th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 22830 105th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 22830 105th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22830 105th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22830 105th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
