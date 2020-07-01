22819 127th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

East hill Kent 6 bed, 3.5 bath 3 story home 2900+ s/f home w/huge yard. Available February 1st or sooner! - Welcome home to this Large home with Formal living & Dining, family room w/fireplace, breakfast nook, kitchen w/island and pantry, recreation room located downstairs, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large deck and patio area, remote awning for deck area, great home located in Pheasants Hallow. The 2 story with a full finished basement is a warm wonderful home. Lets enter the first floor and find a formal living and dining room, the dining room offers a full sliding glass door to the large deck overlooking the large fenced rear yard. The kitchen offers nice refrigerator with water & ice feature, gas range, dish washer and garbage disposal, kitchen island and a pantry, a breakfast nook with a large slider to the large deck, a family room with fireplace and TV alcove, the utility room with washer and dryer hook up and a nice size half bath. Venturing upstairs to the sleeping area you find a full bathroom, three bedrooms and the master bedroom suite with walk in closet and this floor offers skylight for extra natural lighting. The basement area offers a recreation room, full bathroom and two bedrooms. Great space in the home. Awning to cool down the large deck. Three car garage, fenced huge yard. Must see this home! Please drive by this home, do not enter the property as it is an occupied unit. Call Misty for a private showing 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.



Please drive by the home and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591. Sorry no smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis, w/extra deposit $500.00. Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. 12 - 18 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590--9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE2121405)